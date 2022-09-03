“I gave him a slap” – Jurgen Klopp jokes about punishing 23-year-old Liverpool star

Liverpool are looking to extend their decent run of recent form. Despite picking up just two points from their first three Premier League matches, the Reds, after thumping Bournemouth and narrowly beating Newcastle United, are now back on course to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City.

Set to travel to Goodison Park to take on bitter-rivals Everton for Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off, Jurgen Klopp will know that his side must be at their best if they’re to continue their winning run.

Everton are a wounded animal. Having failed to win a single game so far this season, although they have drawn three, Frank Lampard is facing an uncertain future and Saturday’s Merseyside derby could be make or break time.

The Toffees’ hopes will not be boosted by the fact that star striker Darwin Nunez is set to make his return from suspension either.

Having clashed with Joachim Andersen during his team’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last month, Nunez, who naively threw a headbutt, was rightfully shown red and consequently missed his team’s next three matches.

However, after serving his suspension, the South American forward is eligible to play against Everton.

Speaking to reporters on Friday about the 23-year-old’s recent disciplinary issues Klopp said: “He’s really happy that he’s back and not suspended because every time I gave him a high five I gave him a slap on his neck as well just so he doesn’t forget. That can stop now”

