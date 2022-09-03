Leeds United suffered a heavy defeat today at Brentford, conceding five goals with Ivan Toney scoring a hat-trick.

The Yorkshire club thought they are getting back into the game when they made it 3-2, but it didn’t take long for them to concede another two goals before the final whistle.

Leeds defender Diego Llorente had a performance to forget as he was to blame for the third goal after a calamitous defending.

Journalist Beren Cross ‘slammed’ Llorente for his poor performance against Brentford, blaming him for one goal and accusing him of getting ‘bullied’ by Ivan Toney.

“Still committing minor errors and making simple tasks look like climbing Everest. Hugely culpable in the third goal. Bullied by Toney and didn’t read the run for the fourth. Pitiful for the fifth goal.” – said Cross.