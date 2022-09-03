Leeds United already working on January deal for 22-goal star after talks held

After failing with a late move, according to reports, Leeds United will use the January transfer window to try again to sign Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the highly-rated Chilean remains on Jesse Marsch’s radar, despite failing to secure a move this month.

It is understood that Andrea Radrizzani turned his attention to Brereton Diaz after late moves for both PSV’s Cody Gakpo and Marseille’s Bamba Dieng fell through.

However, failing to land Blackburn’s number 22 as well, Leeds United remain short of attacking options – at least until January anyway.

Leeds United, who are believed to still be in contact with the South American’s representatives, could already be laying the groundwork for a January approach.

