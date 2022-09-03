Hundreds of Liverpool fans have been stuck waiting outside of Goodison Park.

The red half of Merseyside, who have travelled across town to face fierce-rivals Everton in Saturday’s first derby of the season, have been left cut off by police.

Liverpool fans are kept waiting outside Goodison Park causing HUNDREDS of away supporters to miss kick-off https://t.co/VEnyA76ub7 pic.twitter.com/jrsVYvGgFy — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) September 3, 2022

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Deadline Day round-up special, including Bamba Dieng, Dan James and much more

According to the Daily Mail, hundreds of fans were left waiting for so long, presumably for security reasons, that they missed the start of the Merseyside derby’s kick-off.