Man United launched unsuccessful Deadline Day bid for 27-year-old La Liga striker

Manchester United reportedly made a very late offer for Espanyol striker Raul De Tomas.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Red Devils tried to reinforce their attack by bringing in the former Real Madrid striker during Thursday’s transfer Deadline Day.

It is no secret that Cristiano Ronaldo would have preferred to leave United this summer, however, after being left short of options, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner was left with no choice but to continue at Old Trafford.

Clearly not part of Erik ten Hag’s first-choice matchday team, Ronaldo, who has so far played a bit-part substitute role, has only featured for a matter of minutes.

Following the Portuguese star’s dramatic decline, the Red Devils are understood to have targetted De Tomas but Espanyol’s refusal saw them reject a late offer so a move never materialised.

Nevertheless, for De Tomas, 27, even though this summer did not deliver him with a switch to the Premier League, his proposed move is a sign of just how desperate United are to sign a new striker so he may be worth keeping an eye on ahead of the January transfer window.

Since joining Espanoyl from Benfica two years ago, the 27-year-old, who has four years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 89 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 51 goals along the way.