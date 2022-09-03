Manchester United attacker Shola Shoretire was set to leave the club this summer before Erik ten Hag intervened.

Shoretire has only made three Premier League appearances for Manchester United since coming through their academy.

At just 18 years old, Shoretire has been impressive for the Manchester United youth teams, earning the odd cameo with the first team despite his age.

Now, according to Manchester Evening News, Shoretire was set to leave the club on loan this summer after interest from Championship clubs.

However, Erik ten Hag intervened, insisting that Shoretire stayed at Manchester United for the time being.

If Ten Hag is planning on utilising Shoretire throughout the season, then keeping him at the club does make sense. However, with new signing Antony arriving in the last few days of the transfer window, his game time could be limited.

A loan move to gain experience and develop may be the right step, but at 18, Shoretire may be best suited to continue playing regularly for the U21 side.

If Shoretire dropped down a league, he may struggle physically, so playing against players his age and stature could be key to helping him continue his development for now.