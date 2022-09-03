Manchester United turned down chance to sign Premier League midfielder for just £4.5m

Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Moises Caicedo for just £4.5m before he joined Brighton.

Caicedo signed for Brighton 18 months ago, and after the sale of Yves Bissouma to Tottenham this summer, the Ecuadorian has been given the chance to express himself regularly for Graham Potter this season.

The 20-year-old has had an impressive start to the season, and according to 90min, Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea were all interested in signing the midfielder this summer.

After losing both Bissouma and Marc Cucurella, Brighton understandably wanted to keep hold of Caicedo during the summer transfer window.

Now, according to the Express, Manchester United turned down the chance to sign Caicedo for just £4.5m before he signed for Brighton.

Manchester United were reportedly in pole position to sign Caicedo after he impressed scouts during his time in South America, but the club decided against signing the youngster.

After again showing interest in Caicedo this summer, Manchester United may be regretting their decision, especially considering he is likely to cost significantly more than the £4.5m he would have cost them 18 months ago.