Newcastle were quoted north of £50m for three players this summer, including Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

After they were taken over by Saudi billionaires, many fans across the football world would have expected Newcastle to spend hundreds of millions this summer on an immense amount of players.

Of course, money was spent, but Newcastle struggled to find sensible financial deals due to other clubs demanding excessive fees for their players, understanding that the North East club hold vast financial power.

Now, The Athletic have reported that Newcastle were quoted north of £50m for Ivan Toney, Calvert-Lewin and Moussa Diaby this summer before the transfer window slammed shut.

This is something, unfortunately for Newcastle, that they’re going to have to get used to, especially when dealing with Premier League clubs.

After selling Richarlison, Everton weren’t in a position where they needed a sale, so weren’t going to let Calvert-Lewin leave on the pitch, especially to Newcastle.

Alexander Isak was eventually brought through the door, and after scoring on his debut against Liverpool, Newcastle may not be too worried about missing out on the aforementioned players if he continues with performances like that.