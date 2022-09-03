West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes chose to join West Ham instead of Crystal Palace after a meeting with Patrick Vieira.

Downes signed for West Ham during the summer transfer window, joining the club from Swansea City.

The midfielder was linked with a move to Crystal Palace, and The Athletic have now claimed Downes chose to join West Ham after speaking with Crystal Palace manager Vieira.

Downes reportedly didn’t believe Vieira was aware of his strengths or his best position, so opted to join West Ham instead.