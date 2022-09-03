Thiago Silva urged Chelsea to sign West Ham star this summer

Thiago Silva urged Chelsea to sign new West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer but a move failed to materialise.

Paqueta recently joined West Ham this summer from French club Lyon. The Brazilian midfielder was brought in after West Ham struggled in the opening few games of the season, with David Moyes hoping a marquee signing could spark his side into life.

However, it could have been very different for Paqueta if fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva had got his wishes.

Speaking to ESPN Brazil, Silva claimed that he had urged Chelsea to try and sign Paqueta this summer, but nothing ever materialised.

“I heard he was about to leave Lyon [so I] had some conversations here with some people, but unfortunately things didn’t work out,” said Silva.

Paqueta’s versatility would have made him a useful addition to Chelsea’s side. The Brazilian is capable of playing in multiple midfield positions, an area of the pitch Chelsea have struggled to find a consistent performer in so far this season.

Chelsea opted to sign Denis Zakaria in midfield on deadline day, with Paqueta already joining West Ham. Thomas Tuchel will be hoping they don’t live to regret their decision to not take the advice of Silva, if Paqueta hits the ground running at West Ham.