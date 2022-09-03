Thomas Tuchel says new Chelsea midfield signing could play at wing-back

Chelsea were one of this summer’s busiest teams.

Welcoming eight new players, Thomas Tuchel now faces a challenge to integrate his new additions and get them all up to speed, tactically, and as quickly as possible.

One player who completed a move on Thursday’s Deadline Day was Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

However, although best known for his defensive midfield capabilities, interestingly, Tuchel has hinted that a surprise position change could be on the cards for the Switzerland international.

Discussing the 25-year-old’s attributes, as well as his own tactical plans, Tuchel, who spoke to the club’s official website, said: “He gives us a lot of options because he has speed, height and physicality to bring to this group.

“He can play in the back-three and I think he can play even in a back-four. He can play both positions in the midfield and maybe even wing-back because he’s fast enough and has the volume.”

Deadline Day also saw Chelsea allow wing-back, Marcos Alonso, to move to Barcelona, so it goes without saying that the Blues have at least one void to fill, and when it comes to this particular position, Tuchel obviously feels Zakaria has all the right attributes to be a success.

Chelsea’s next fixture, which is scheduled for later on Saturday, will be a home tie against London rivals West Ham United, and following Tuchel’s recent assessment, it is going to be interesting to see if Zakaria starts, and more importantly, in which position.