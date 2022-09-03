Video: Conor Coady inches away from giving Everton the lead but VAR rules it out

Conor Coady pounced at the back post to almost giving Everton the lead against Liverpool but VAR ruled it out for offside.

Despite the lack of goals in the first three quarters of the game, Everton vs Liverpool was filled with end-to-end action and intense rivalry as we’d expect from this fixture.

Everton fans thought they’d opened the scoring against their Merseyside rivals, as Coady poked in at the far post, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Pictures below from Eleven Direto and Bein 4k.

The officials took their time to come to their decision, but eventually the correct call was made.

