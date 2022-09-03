Video: Erling Haaland scores yet again after sensational Kevin De Bruyne assist

Erling Haaland scored his tenth goal of the Premier League season for Manchester City after a sensational assist from Kevin De Bruyne.

Haaland and De Bruyne have already combined on multiple occasions so far this season, and they once again linked up to open the scoring against Aston Villa.

De Bruyne whipped a fantastic ball in from out wide for Haaland to poke home at the far post.

Pictures below from Sky Sports and Bein.

To score ten Premier League goals despite only joining the league this season is a ridiculous achievement for Haaland, and he’s showing no signs of stopping there.