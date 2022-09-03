Video: Ivan Toney hits early goal of the season contender with thunderous strike

Ivan Toney doubled Brentford’s lead with one of the goals of the season so far against Leeds.

Toney opened the scoring from the penalty spot after he was fouled by Luis Sinisterra.

The Englishman then stepped up once again from a dead ball situation, but this time from a free-kick just outside the box.

Toney unleashed a thunderous striker into the top corner, leaving the goalkeeper glued to the floor.

Toney often shows how deadly he is from the penalty spot, but I’m not sure many expected a strike like that from a free-kick.

 

