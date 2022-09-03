Video: Kai Havertz hits late winner to complete sensational comeback for Chelsea

Kai Havertz came off the bench to score Chelsea’s second and complete a sensational comeback against London rivals West Ham.

Havertz may have felt hard done by not to have started the game against West Ham, and he certainly gave Thomas Tuchel something to think about after coming on and scoring the winner.

The German international pounced in the box to fire in the winner late into the game.

Pictures below from Peacock and Supersport Premier League.

West Ham did equalise in the final moments, but VAR ruled the goal out for a foul in the build up.

