Leon Bailey hit a magnificent equaliser against Manchester City after Erling Haaland opened the scoring.
Manchester City opened the scoring through Haaland, who poked home after a sensational assist from Kevin De Bruyne.
However, later in the second half, Bailey powered home an equaliser, firing a first-time shot into the top corner.
Pictures below from Sky Sports, NBC Sports, and ESPN.
ASTON VILLA FC 1-1 MANCHESTER CITY FC
? 74' Leon Bailey (#AVFC)pic.twitter.com/w8vLrTrKeu
— All goals replay (@goalsreplayg) September 3, 2022
BAILEYYYYY!!!! ? Aston Villa are level! #AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/VKxRGxglsl
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 3, 2022
Bailey equalizes for Villa ?? #AVLMCI pic.twitter.com/sa9x3fqSNg
— Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) September 3, 2022
After a disappointing start to the season, Aston Villa held their own against Premier League champions Manchester City.