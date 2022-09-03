Video: Leon Bailey hits equaliser against Manchester City with thunderous strike into the top corner

Leon Bailey hit a magnificent equaliser against Manchester City after Erling Haaland opened the scoring.

Manchester City opened the scoring through Haaland, who poked home after a sensational assist from Kevin De Bruyne.

However, later in the second half, Bailey powered home an equaliser, firing a first-time shot into the top corner.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, NBC Sports, and ESPN.

After a disappointing start to the season, Aston Villa held their own against Premier League champions Manchester City.

