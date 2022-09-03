Michail Antonio pounced in the box to give West Ham the lead against Chelsea after a mix-up in the penalty area.

The ball was pumped into the Chelsea box, and Edouard Mendy made a meal of the situation, allowing the ball to fall to Declan Rice in the penalty area.

Rice laid the ball into the path of Antonio, who made no mistake slamming home in front of the travelling West Ham supporters.

Pictures below from Foot+.

?? Goal of West Ham | ?? Michail Antonio

?? Chelsea 0 x 1 West Ham

??????? Premier League pic.twitter.com/dOHBurcciH — golo golo golo (@golgoloo) September 3, 2022

AN AWFUL MISTAKE FROM EDOUARD MENDY, AGAIN! MICHAIL ANTONIO SCORES TO PUT WEST HAM 1-0 UP AGAINST CHELSEA ??#CHEWHU pic.twitter.com/E0qZRAYn2o — MC (@UtdMicah) September 3, 2022

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to concede such a sloppy goal, gifting West Ham the lead in the second half.