Michail Antonio opens the scoring against Chelsea after some questionable defending

Michail Antonio pounced in the box to give West Ham the lead against Chelsea after a mix-up in the penalty area.

The ball was pumped into the Chelsea box, and Edouard Mendy made a meal of the situation, allowing the ball to fall to Declan Rice in the penalty area.

Rice laid the ball into the path of Antonio, who made no mistake slamming home in front of the travelling West Ham supporters.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to concede such a sloppy goal, gifting West Ham the lead in the second half.

