Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opened the scoring for Tottenham as Richarlison lays on the assist in his first start since joining the club.

Hojbjerg drove towards the Fulham penalty area looking for an opening, before playing a smart one-two with Richarlison.

The Brazilian laid the ball into Hojbjerg’s path who expertly dispatched the ball past the goalkeeper, giving Tottenham the lead.

Pictures below from ESPN and Bein Sports.

Asistencia de Richarlison y gol de Pierre Hojbjerg.

1-0 gana #TottenhamHotspurpic.twitter.com/R2uwp4eGgC — TR SPORTS ® (@TrSports12) September 3, 2022

Fulham have enjoyed an impressive start to the season, so Tottenham will have been delighted to go into half-time with an early lead.