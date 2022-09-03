Video: Thomas Tuchel shows clear frustration with Chelsea star during win over West Ham

Thomas Tuchel couldn’t hide his frustration at Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher during their win over West Ham on Saturday.

With Chelsea lacking numbers in midfield due to injuries, Gallagher has been given the chance to impress in recent weeks.

After a recent red card against Leicester, Gallagher was back in the starting eleven against West Ham, but Tuchel couldn’t hide his frustration at the England international, as seen below.

Gallagher has struggled at times since returning from his loan spell at Crystal Palace, and the signing of Denis Zakaria may have been forced late in the window as Tuchel looks for better options in midfield.

