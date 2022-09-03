Video: West Ham robbed of late equaliser against Chelsea after questionable VAR decision

West Ham were robbed of a late equaliser against Chelsea after Jarrod Bowen was adjudged to have fouled Edouard Mendy in the build-up to Maxwel Cornet’s goal.

Kai Havertz scored late in the game to give Chelsea the lead after initially going 1-0 down in the second half.

It appeared to be the winner for Chelsea, but Cornet slammed home in the 89th minute. However, after a lengthy VAR check, Bowen was adjudged to have fouled Mendy before Cornet finished the chance.

Pictures below from TVOO Sports.

Hahahahahahaha, like Mendy was going to spring up and stop Cornet from scoring if Bowen didn’t brush him pic.twitter.com/aqWkSqlwvs — Gilz ? (@fin_gilmour) September 3, 2022

West Ham will certainly feel hard done by, with Bowen barely making contact with the Chelsea goalkeeper.