Antony shows off his Brazilian flair in Manchester United debut

Antony showed off his Brazilian flair during his Manchester United debut.

Antony enjoyed a successful debut for Manchester United, opening the scoring during the first half of their victory over Arsenal.

Not only did Antony show what he can do in front of goal, but he chose to entertain the crowd with some of his Brazilian flair.

Manchester United fans will be hoping Antony can continue showcasing his skills in the future and the goals continue in the upcoming games.

