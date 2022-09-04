“Of course, I accepted” – Midfield wonderkid confirms he was ready to complete Chelsea transfer

Dynamo Moscow midfielder Arsen Zakharyan has revealed he accepted an offer to join Chelsea this summer, but the transfer couldn’t be completed.

The talented 19-year-old looks a huge prospect after impressing in the Russian Premier League in recent times, and it would have been exciting to see him moving to the English top flight.

Still, it seems that despite Zakharyan’s willingness to accept the chance to join Chelsea, the classy young midfielder was prevented from moving to Stamford Bridge.

See below as journalist Hrach Khachatryan quotes the player when asked about the chance of moving to Chelsea this summer, with the Russia international clearly more than happy to make the switch…

?? Arsen Zakharyan Did I talk to someone from Chelsea?

– Yes. "There was an offer, but it was impossible to complete a transfer." Did I accept an offer? "How can I reject that? Of course, I accepted."#CFC #transfernews — Hrach Khachatryan (@hrachoff) September 4, 2022

Chelsea fans will no doubt be frustrated that this deal couldn’t go through, though in the end they had a busy summer under new owner Todd Boehly.

The Blues remain a work in progress, but will surely improve after bringing in the likes of Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wesley Fofana.

Chelsea were a bit lucky to win 2-1 against West Ham yesterday as the Hammers saw a late equaliser rather harshly ruled out by VAR, but it could end up being a big three points for them after a slow start.