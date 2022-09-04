Arsenal and Chelsea were reportedly both keen to avoid loaning players to Newcastle United this summer.

These teams seem to be wary of Newcastle’s potential under their wealthy owners, who have invested in some big-name signings such as Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes since buying the club last year.

According to the Telegraph, it seems Arsenal blocked Ainsley Maitland-Niles from joining the Magpies on loan, even though the player was keen on the move before he ended up at Southampton instead.

Maitland-Niles could have been a useful addition to Eddie Howe’s squad, but it seems clear that Arsenal now view Newcastle as a threat and didn’t want to allow a player to join them temporarily.

The same seems to be true with Chelsea, with Newcastle at various points keen on Christian Pulisic, Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja.

The Blues, however, did not want to allow any of these players to move to St James’ Park on loan.

It will be interesting to see how Newcastle can continue to overcome these hurdles in the transfer market in the near future.

