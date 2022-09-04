Arsenal have received a triple injury boost ahead of their game against Manchester United.

Arsenal face Manchester United on Sunday hoping to continue their excellent start to the season. The Gunners currently sit top of the table having won five games out of five, but they face a Manchester United side who have started to pick up some momentum after a difficult start.

Understandably, Mikel Arteta will be desperate to have a fully fit squad heading into the game, and they’ve received a triple injury boost with three of their star players struggling during the week.

According to the Evening Standard, Aaron Ramsdale, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard were all doubts leading up to the game, but all three have travelled with the squad to face Manchester United.

The aforementioned trio have been pivotal to Arsenal’s early success this season so it’s a huge boost for Arteta knowing he’s able to call upon three of his star players.

It’s unclear as to whether they will be fit enough to start the game, but just having them involved in the squad could be key to getting a result against an in-form Manchester United side.