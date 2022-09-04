Arsenal midfielder Emile Smith Rowe suffered an injury during a warm-down following their loss to Manchester United.

Smith Rowe has struggled to find a regular place in the Arsenal team this season, partly due to the excellent form of their front three behind Gabriel Jesus.

Understandably, Mikel Arteta is reluctant to change his side after winning his first five games, and Smith Rowe has had to try and prove himself in substitute appearances.

Now, David Ornstein has reported that Smith Rowe suffered an injury against Manchester United, not during the game, but in the warm-down afterwards.

The England international will be devastated if the injury is going to keep him out for a while now, as it’s yet another setback after a lack of game time so far this season.

Arsenal have suffered from injuries so far this season, with Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey currently injured and Oleksandr Zinchenko missed their game against Aston Villa.

Arteta will be desperate to keep the rest of his side fit for the upcoming games due to the lack of depth he has in his current squad.