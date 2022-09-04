Boost for Arteta as key Arsenal trio now in contention to start vs Manchester United

There’s some promising team news for Arsenal ahead of today’s big game away to Manchester United.

The Gunners had been sweating over the fitness of key trio Martin Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Oleksandr Zinchenko going into today’s game at Old Trafford.

However, Miguel Delaney of the Independent has now tweeted that these three players now seem to be in contention to start the game this afternoon…

Am told Zinchenko, Ramsdale and Odegaard all in contention to start. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) September 4, 2022

Arsenal fans will be glad to hear these players now seem to be fit enough to be involved in some way for today’s trip to Man Utd, even if not all three of them end up making Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.

Arsenal have made a perfect start to the season, winning all five of their opening five matches, but will face a tricky test against a much-improved United side later today.

The Red Devils lost their first two matches but have since turned things around with three wins on the trot, while they also generally have a strong home record against today’s opposition in the Premier League era.