Exclusive: Arsenal to “maintain active contacts” over two potential transfers ahead of January

Arsenal will continue to be active in their search for a new winger and new midfielder ahead of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Romano explained why Arsenal never managed to get deals done for Youri Tielemans and Douglas Luiz, despite a late effort for the latter.

Romano also weighed in on the links to Wolves winger Pedro Neto, saying that the player’s £50million asking price was an issue behind the deal never getting particularly advanced.

The Gunners could come back in for players of this type in the near future, however, as Romano admits they will be maintaining contacts from now until the transfer window re-opens in January.

“There were also rumours about a winger, but again it was more noise than anything concrete: Pedro Neto was top of the list but Wolves wanted more than £50m, while there was never a negotiation for Yeremi Pino,” Romano explained.

“Arsenal will evaluate the January market if there are opportunities, they will certainly maintain active contacts for both positions.”

Arsenal let Nicolas Pepe leave on loan for Nice, so could surely do well to bring in a replacement in attack.

Overall, however, the north Londoners will feel they had a strong summer, bringing in Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, as well as promising talents like Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos.