Arsenal ace admits the club blocked permanent transfer option this summer

Arsenal supposedly blocked Nuno Tavares and Marseille from having a permanent transfer option as part of his loan move to the French club this summer.

The player has been discussing his situation with the Ligue 1 outfit, where he’s made a fine start since his summer loan switch from the Emirates Stadium.

Tavares wasn’t playing regularly at Arsenal due to plenty of competition at left-back, where Kieran Tierney was often the starter in that role, while Oleksandr Zinchenko then joined from Manchester City this summer to increase the competition even further.

It looks like it was the right move for Tavares to leave on loan for more playing time, but he admits he was keen to have the option to make the move permanent at the end of it, which Arsenal prevented…

The Portugal Under-21 international has improved a great deal in his short time at Marseille, scoring an impressive three goals for the club already.

Arsenal fans will surely be glad that Mikel Arteta and co. didn’t allow Tavares the option of a permanent transfer, as he may well be a useful option for them in the future.

William Saliba also spent time on loan at Marseille last season before returning to north London, and he’s been superb for Arteta’s side so far this season.

