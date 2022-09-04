Bayern Munich could make move for England international in 2023

Bayern Munich could make a move for Tottenham striker Harry Kane if he fails to agree a new contract.

Kane’s contract at Tottenham currently expires in 2024 and it’s not looking increasingly likely that he will stay at the club for his whole career.

The England international will undoubtedly go down as one of the best strikers to have graced the Premier League, but a lack of trophies will disappoint Kane.

With the arrival of Antonio Conte, Spurs could be in with a chance of finally ending their major trophy doubt, but one club could look to offer him a way out of Tottenham if he wishes.

According to journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich will look to make an offer to sign Kane next summer, if he fails to sign a new contract.

After losing Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona this summer, Kane could be the ideal replacement for the Polish goalscorer.

Lewandowksi has shown no signs of declining as a footballer despite his age, and Bayern will be hoping Kane will be able to mirror his goalscoring record if he moves to the Bundesliga.