Leeds journalist Beren Cross thinks Jesse Marsch should pull the trigger and drop Diego Llorente for upcoming matches.

Cross believes captain Liam Cooper should start against Nottingham Forest next week, with Llorente making the way for him.

The 29-year-old had a poor performance at Brentford this weekend where Leeds conceded five goals in a heavy defeat.

He said: “The fifth goal is just the worst of the lot. Trying to do a drag-back inside his own defensive third with Wissa two or three yards away from him. And he just gets the ball taken off him and they go away and score a fifth goal – truly abysmal.

“And with captain Liam Cooper on the bench now, I think it’s pretty obvious what needs to happen in nine days’ time against Nottingham Forest.

“I think that Cooper certainly has to return in that match. Even if Marsch is looking on the bright side and believing in Llorente to turn it around, his confidence must be shot to bits and I just think you have to take him out of the firing line, almost, at this rate.”