Crystal Palace are set to make a £20m bid for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher in January.

Gallagher recently returned to Chelsea after spending last season on loan at Crystal Palace. The England international performed exceptionally under Patrick Vieira, meaning Thomas Tuchel has looked to utilise him this season.

However, Gallagher has struggled to adapt to playing in Chelsea’s system so far this season and was sent off in a recent win over Leicester.

Now, according to The Sun, Crystal Palace are set to bid £20m for Gallagher in January.

Chelsea recently brought in former Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, potentially due to the inconsistent start to the season from Gallagher.

Gallagher undoubtedly enjoyed the best football of his short career so far during his time at Crystal Palace, so if he wants to continue to develop then a move away from Chelsea may be best for his development.

The 22-year-old has found himself in the England squad recently, but if he wants to cement a regular place in the starting eleven, then playing regularly will be necessary, and he could find himself out of the Chelsea team when their injured midfielders return.