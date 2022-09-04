Chelsea were among clubs keen on surprise potential Championship transfer raid on Deadline Day

Chelsea were reportedly interested in a potential Deadline Day transfer swoop for Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge.

The Blues were one of a number of clubs to look into a possible late deal for Berge, according to a report from the Sheffield Star.

Berge has long looked a top talent, and is surely too good to continue playing in the Championship for much longer, though for the time being it seems he’ll have to make do with staying where he is.

Chelsea were in need of more options in midfield, and one imagines Berge could have been a good option, though in the end they sealed a late loan deal for Denis Zakaria, who joined from Juventus.

CFC were also in negotiations over Edson Alvarez and Ibrahim Sangare on Deadline Day, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, but it seems those deals were impossible.

Perhaps Berge was another who wasn’t realistic for the west London giants, prompting them to go for Zakaria instead.

