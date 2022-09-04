Chelsea have requested that loaned-out star is played in specific position for loan club this season

Chelsea have supposedly got plans for Ethan Ampadu in the future as they are said to have asked loan club Spezia to play him as a centre-back this season.

The highly-rated young Welshman has long looked like a big prospect coming through at Chelsea, though he’s not managed to earn much first-team football and has gone out on loan a few times.

Ampadu is currently at Spezia, and has previously also had loans with Sheffield United and RB Leipzig, and it remains to be seen when the 21-year-old will finally get his breakthrough at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea fans may be intrigued to hear, however, that it seems the club have plans for Ampadu, having asked Spezia manager Luca Gotti to play him as a centre-back as they see him as a contender in that position next season…

Spezia manager Luca Gotti reveals: "Chelsea asked me to play Ethan Ampadu as centre-back. They asked for it as they see Ampadu returning there in one year and play as centre-back in the future". ? #CFC "We'll discuss about it again", Gotti added. pic.twitter.com/nWv3ndhQyU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 4, 2022

Discussing Ampadu’s role, Gotti said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano in the tweet above: “Chelsea asked me to play Ethan Ampadu as centre-back. They asked for it as they see Ampadu returning there in one year and play as centre-back in the future.”

CFC invested in Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly as new central defenders this summer, but there’ll surely be room for Ampadu in the near future as well, with veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva surely not likely to be in contention to play week in, week out for much longer.