“Not good technically … very erratic” – Chelsea wasted big money on this summer signing, says pundit

Former Premier League star Gabriel Agbonlahor has hit out at Chelsea summer signing Marc Cucurella, questioning the club’s decision to spend so much money on him.

Cucurella looked a classy performer during his time at Brighton and was linked with Manchester City by Sky Sports and others before ultimately making a big-money move to Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old hasn’t made the most convincing start at Chelsea, however, with Ben Chilwell looking a better option when he came on and scored in yesterday’s 2-1 win over West Ham.

Speaking on talkSPORT in the video clip below, Agbonlahor slammed Cucurella, saying he couldn’t see why Chelsea paid so much for a player who looks poor technically and erratic with his decision-making…

Chelsea fans will hope Cucurella can improve and end up looking a worthwhile investment, and it may just be that he needs a bit more time to settle.

It was a busy summer for the west London giants as they also signed big names like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Wesley Fofana and Raheem Sterling, but these new additions will need to hit the ground running after a slow start for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the Premier League.

