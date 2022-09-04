Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumours linking Chelsea defender Reece James with a move to Real Madrid.

After an impressive start to his career, coming through the Chelsea academy and becoming a regular in the side, James has been linked with a move away from the club.

According to the Daily Mail, both Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in signing the England international.

However, transfer journalist Romano has confirmed that James is close to signing a new contract, and he’s never been close to moving to Real Madrid.

At such a young age, James has already developed into one of the best young players in Europe. It’s no surprise to see some of the elite clubs taking a look at signing the right-back.

However, Chelsea are also considering one of the European greats, so there’s little reason for James to seek a move away from the club.

Signing a new deal and continuing to play regularly at the highest level would be a smart move from James, and if he’s looking to continue to be a regular in Gareth Southgate’s England squad, then Chelsea should be the best place for him.