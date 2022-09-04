Arsenal were ready to try surprise €30m transfer late on this summer

Arsenal were reportedly interested in a late move to sign FC Barcelona forward and former Manchester City ace Ferran Torres.

The Spaniard hasn’t quite got off to the best start at the Nou Camp, and it seems his future was already in some doubt as the Gunners looked into signing him for around €30million, according to El Nacional.

Torres could have been a decent option for Arsenal in attack, with Mikel Arteta still a little short of depth in that department after allowing Nicolas Pepe to join Nice on loan without a replacement coming in.

Arsenal were also linked with Pedro Neto, though Fabrizio Romano says that his price tag meant the deal never really got anywhere advanced.

Torres has shown promise at points in his career and could have benefited from moving to the Emirates Stadium, where he’d likely have played more regularly than he’s ever quite managed for Barcelona, or at former side Man City.

The 22-year-old first caught the eye in his time at Valencia, and he’s still got time on his side to turn his form around and enjoy a strong career at the highest level.