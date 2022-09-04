Five Manchester United stars kicked out of first-team dressing room

Five Manchester United players have been kicked out of the first-team dressing room after their recent new signings.

With the recent additions of Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, and Lisandro Martinez, the Manchester United dressing room has become increasingly congested.

According to The Sun, the dressing room at Manchester United’s AON training centre is only meant for a maximum of 24 players, meaning some of last season’s squad have now been removed from the first-team changing room and will now be with the U23s.

The report claims that Phil Jones, Brandon Williams, Shole Shoretire, Alex Tuanzebe, and Teden Mengi are those who have been removed from the first-team environment.

The likes of Mengi and Shoretire are young, up-and-coming players, so shouldn’t feel too hard done by. Their time will eventually come and more time developing in the youth setup could be key to helping them progress.

However, an experienced player such as Jones may be disappointed with what’s happened, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him leave the club in the near future.

At his age, if you’re being removed from the first-team dressing room, it doesn’t look good for your chances of becoming a regular in the matchday squad.