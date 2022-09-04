Paul Merson believes Arsenal are “a million miles” away from winning the league despite winning every game so far this season.

Arsenal have started the season in excellent form, winning five games out of five and find themselves sitting top of the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta’s side are yet to face one of the big six in the league, but their improvement from last season is there for everyone to see.

New signings Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have made an immediate impact, certainly helping Arsenal’s cause, but former player Merson has had his say on their chances of winning the Premier League this season.

“Neither club [Arsenal or Manchester United] is going to lift the title any time soon. The Gunners may have 15 points from 15 but, in my opinion, they’re a million miles from winning the league,” said Merson, speaking to the Daily Star via Metro.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, despite their impressive start to the season, Manchester City and Liverpool are incredibly consistent.

Consistency is something Arsenal struggled immensely with last season, ultimately meaning they failed to qualify for Champions League football.

If Arteta can continue Arsenal’s fine form for the majority of the season, they will be in with a chance of competing, but it’s certainly not going to be easy.