Juventus chief speaks out on “sad” Cristiano Ronaldo situation at Manchester United

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has admitted he finds it “sad” to see Cristiano Ronaldo’s current situation at Manchester United, though he also stressed that it is no longer his club’s problem.

Ronaldo spent three years at Juve, scoring 101 goals in 134 games for the Turin outfit before sealing a surprise return to Man Utd late on last summer.

The Portugal international has continued to score at a prolific rate for the Red Devils, finding the back of the net 24 times in all competitions last season, finishing as the team’s top scorer.

Still, Ronaldo now finds himself increasingly out of the starting line up under new manager Erik ten Hag, with plenty of speculation about the player possibly leaving Old Trafford this summer as he missed much of their pre-season preparations.

It’s certainly a shame to see Ronaldo’s career fizzle out like this, and it seems he has some sympathy from his old club Juventus.

“We said goodbye to Cristiano with great reciprocal respect a year ago, so what happened at Manchester United is no longer our problem,” he told DAZN, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“It’s sad to see him in this situation that is not pleasant for him or for his team, but again, that is no longer our business.”