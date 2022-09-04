Leeds United may have been hard done by in their 5-2 defeat against Brentford.

Although the score-line was pretty one-sided in the end as Ivan Toney hit a hat-trick in this emphatic victory, footage emerging after the game suggests the home side got away with one big decision.

Who knows if this could have meaningfully affected the result, but Leeds fans certainly have some cause for complaint.

See below as the referee somehow didn’t give a penalty for this shirt pull and strong challenge just inside the box…

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch certainly wasn’t happy, saying after the game: “I’ve got to figure out how to have discussions with the league or with referees to help understand how some decisions get made.

“I was speaking with the fourth official, trying to be as respectful as I possibly could, even when a penalty was given that I probably didn’t think was a penalty.

“And then you don’t see it reciprocated, the respect. That’s what I would call it. That lack of VAR visit, in the end to me, is a lack of respect.”