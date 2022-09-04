Lewis Hamilton hints at role in Manchester United takeover

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton has hinted he’d like to be involved alongside Jim Ratcliffe in investing in football clubs amid links with a potential Manchester United takeover.

The hugely unpopular Glazers could be willing to sell Man Utd, according to recent reports, and this has led to speculation that British billionaire Ratcliffe could be keen on taking over the Premier League giants.

Could we also see Hamilton involved in buying the Red Devils? It seems he’s not yet had any contact with Ratcliffe about it, but he’s not ruling it out either.

“I haven’t had time to catch up with Jim since I was in Namibia,” he said. I haven’t had a call from him asking if I want to be involved in that just yet but I do want to get more and more involved in teams.”

United fans would surely just love to see almost anyone take over from the Glazers, who have long been the subject of major protests from the club’s supporters.

The Americans first became involved in the club in around 2006 and they’ve been unable to keep the team competitive since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.