Liverpool have left out two senior players from their Champions League squad with a midweek fixture coming up against Napoli.

With Liverpool set to kick off their Champions League campaign next week, Jurgen Klopp had to name a 25-man squad to face Napoli.

With injuries to some of their midfielders, Arthur was brought in on deadline day, and according to the Liverpool Echo, the Brazilian has been named in their squad.

However, there are two notable omissions, with Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to miss out through injury.

In their most recent game against Merseyside rivals Everton, Klopp opted to play a midfield trio of Harvey Elliot, Fabio Carvalho, and Fabinho.

Although immensely talented, Carvalho and Elliot do lack a lot of experience and defensive nous, so not having Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain available will be a disappointment for Liverpool fans.

The addition of Arthur will be useful for Liverpool, especially given his experience in the Champions League, so it will be interesting to see whether he is given the opportunity to impress against Napoli next week.