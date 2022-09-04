Finally some good news for Liverpool as injured star set for imminent training return

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major fitness boost with the news that Thiago Alcantara is poised for an imminent return to training.

The Spain international is a key part of Liverpool’s midfield, but has been missing through injury at the start of this season, while Fabinho also missed the start of the campaign, and Naby Keita also remains sidelined.

Still, it now seems that Liverpool fans can expect Thiago to be back in training tomorrow, according to The Athletic, and Reds fans will hope he can soon be ready to play and give their season the lift it needs.

It’s not been the best start to the season for Liverpool, but the return of Alcantara, with the quality of his passing and creativity on the ball could make a big difference.

Jurgen Klopp’s side could only manage a 0-0 draw with struggling Everton yesterday – their third draw of the season already, with the Merseyside giants only on nine points after their first six games.

Liverpool signed Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus late on in the summer, but some fans will surely feel they should’ve invested more in a top class midfielder earlier in the window.