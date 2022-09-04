How Manchester United blew two rival clubs out of the water for Christian Eriksen transfer

Manchester United reportedly offered huge money to Christian Eriksen in order to fight off competition from fellow transfer suitors Tottenham and Brentford this summer.

The Denmark international impressed at Brentford before becoming a free agent after his short-term deal came to an end, and it seems there was plenty of interest in him in the transfer window just gone.

Brentford wanted to keep Eriksen, while Tottenham were also keen to bring him back for a second spell, but it seems Man Utd won the race for his signature by making the player the most generous financial offer, according to Football Insider.

Eriksen has made a solid start to life at United and looks a good fit for Erik ten Hag’s style of football, though it remains to be seen if he’ll end up feeling he made the right choice.

The 30-year-old enjoyed some of the best form of his career during his time at Spurs, and they might well be the more likely to finish in the top four this season.

United look to be improving under Ten Hag after initially getting off to a poor start, but one imagines it will still take a bit longer for the team to really be back to where it wants to be.