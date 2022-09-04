Manchester United new-boy Antony issues apology to Ajax fans following transfer

Manchester United’s new signing Antony has spoken out on his departure from Ajax and apologised to the club’s fans for how the saga unfolded.

The Brazil international left Amsterdam for Manchester late on in the summer transfer window and looks like an exciting addition to Erik ten Hag’s side for the season ahead.

Still, Ajax fans are sure to be hurting after losing yet another key member of their squad, with Ten Hag also poaching Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez from the Eredivisie giants earlier this summer.

Antony also did his bit to force through the transfer by missing a recent game against Sparta Rotterdam, and it seems he was keen to apologise to Ajax supporters for letting them down.

The 22-year-old clearly has strong feelings for Ajax as he bid them an emotional farewell on their official website, but it remains to be seen how convinced they’ll be by his words after he clearly tried to force through a big move.

“I felt at home at this club. It’s quite difficult,” he said.

“I said goodbye to everyone at the club. From day one, I got an amazing reception, but it is how it is.

“I will always have this club and the fans in my heart. They always supported me and put me at ease.

“I’m grateful to my family and to this club that made a lot possible. Even my selection for Brazil began here.

“I will carry this club with me for the rest of my life and I will always keep an eye on it.

“I’m very happy, very, very happy for this opportunity. I’m very grateful to Ajax for the opportunities they gave me. I have grown to love the club. I am grateful for everything.

“It is how it is. Ajax will always be in my heart. I thank everyone. I thank the board, the players and the club. I thank the fans for their warmth.

“I’m sorry if I failed you but I’m especially thankful for the great reception I got. I will have this club in my heart for the rest of my life. Thank you.”