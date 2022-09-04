Manchester United seemingly didn’t have big plans for a new right-back this summer, according to insight from Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

Man Utd had a busy summer bringing in big names like Antony, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez, but some fans might have expected a new addition at right-back as well.

Still, the Red Devils’ only real option in that position towards the end of the summer was Sergino Dest, who instead ended up moving from Barcelona on loan to AC Milan.

Romano says that signing Dest hinged on finding a solution for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but the former Crystal Palace defender ended up staying at Old Trafford.

“The January transfer market is still far away, Erik ten Hag and the board will decide during the World Cup break. Certainly, Ten Hag is a big fan of Diogo Dalot, who has started really well this season,” Romano explained.

“In the market, the only really concrete option in the last few days was Sergino Dest, but only if Wan Bissaka had left. In the end, there was not the right offer for AWB and so Man United decided not to proceed with a move for Dest on loan with a buy option.

? EXCLUSIVE ? ? The midfielders #CFC wanted before Zakaria ? Why Arsenal didn't sign Tielemans or Luiz And more ?? — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 4, 2022

“Dest has ended up moving to AC Milan on loan instead, so that is no longer an option. I’m not aware of United looking that closely at other right-backs, but we’ll see what happens in January.”

It seems, therefore, that this case may be closed for the time being, with United fans likely to have mixed feelings about having only Diogo Dalot and Wan-Bissaka to choose from in that area of the pitch for the next few months.