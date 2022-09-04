Erik ten Hag has handed a debut to new Manchester United signing Antony, but there’s no starting spot for Casemiro.

With both teams in fine form in the Premier League, Manchester United host Arsenal in what is set to be a thrilling affair.

Arsenal have won five out of five so far this season, and Manchester United have found some consistent form after a sloppy start.

Erik ten Hag has opted to give new signing Antony his debut this afternoon, but there’s no place in the starting eleven for Casemiro or Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo has struggled to play regularly for United this season, after missing the majority of the summer preparations.

Arsenal have received a major boost with Oleksandr Zinchenko, Aaron Ramsdale, and Martin Odegaard all recovering from knocks.

The aforementioned trio were doubts for the trip to Old Trafford, but are all fit enough to start the game.

Due to injuries to Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey, Sambi Lokonga is handed a rare start alongside Granit Xhaka.

Arsenal fans will be hoping that the likes of Zinchenko and Odegaard will be fit enough to participate in the majority of the game.