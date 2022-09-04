Newcastle could reignite interest in Everton star in January

Newcastle could reignite their interest in Everton winger Anthony Gordon in January.

After playing a pivotal role in keeping Everton in the league last season, others clubs in the Premier League have been keeping tabs on the young winger.

After losing Richarlison to Tottenham this summer, Everton understandably didn’t want to lose another attacker, so Gordon ended up staying at Goodison Park despite the significant interest in acquiring his services.

Now, according to Mark Douglas from iNews, Newcastle could reignite their interest in Gordon in January, after a bid of around £30m was rejected this summer.

Unless Everton receive a monumental bid for Gordon in January, it’s difficult to see them allowing him to leave the club. If Everton were unwilling to entertain offers during the summer window, then selling Gordon halfway through the season seems unlikely.

Despite Newcastle’s strong financial position, they will still be looking to spend their money wisely and not overspend.

Gordon would undoubtedly improve Newcastle’s squad, but there’s an argument as to whether the sort of money Everton would be demanding would be better spent elsewhere.