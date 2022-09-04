Leeds insider Phil Hay believes Daniel James won’t be coming back to Leeds after his loan spell with Fulham.

The 24-year-old completed loan deal to Fulham on Deadline Day, as Tottenham expressed interested on his services as well.

“I don’t think I see Dan James coming back, or it feels like a long shot,” he wrote.

“James is 24. He’s not especially young and Leeds have essentially said to him that they can do without him this season.” – said Hay.

James joined Leeds United in £25m deal from Manchester United last year, making 40 appearances for the club and scoring 4 goals in all competitions.