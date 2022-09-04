Leeds insider Phil Hay believes Daniel James won’t be coming back to Leeds after his loan spell with Fulham.
The 24-year-old completed loan deal to Fulham on Deadline Day, as Tottenham expressed interested on his services as well.
“James is 24. He’s not especially young and Leeds have essentially said to him that they can do without him this season.” – said Hay.
James joined Leeds United in £25m deal from Manchester United last year, making 40 appearances for the club and scoring 4 goals in all competitions.