The Premier League have asked the PGMOL to review two controversial incidents from the weekend.

VAR has been a controversial introduction as a whole, with the football world unsure as to whether it’s good for the game or not.

This weekend, in particular, many decisions made by the officials in the Premier League have caused immense uproar, and now the PGMOL have been asked to review two decisions made this weekend, as seen in the video below.

The two incidents involving Chelsea and Newcastle have been asked to be reviewed specifically, but they weren’t the only key talking points of the weekend, further highlighting the issues people have regarding VAR.

